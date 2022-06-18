Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- The word going around at last night’s SmackDown taping is that Sasha Banks has indeed been released by WWE, per WrestleVotes. Sean Ross Sapp adds that “some pretty important people” in WWE believe she is gone.
- PW Insider says John Laurinaitis was not backstage at SmackDown. According to Fightful, it’s expected that the scandalous allegations made against him and Vince McMahon in the Wall Street Journal’s reporting will result in Laurinaitis’ exit from WWE.
- For what it’s worth, Insider claims Vince was in a great mood backstage at SmackDown and joking around, despite the serious nature of the hush money allegations made against him. Sapp heard reactions from current and former WWE talent that range from “confused to enraged” over McMahon’s appearance on the show.
- Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has heard from many people that Stephanie McMahon and Kevin Dunn do not like each other.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer notes that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is only scheduled to appear on one episode of Raw for the entire summer, and that’s July 25 at Madison Square Garden.
