- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer has spoken to many people “in big business” who believe that Vince McMahon won’t survive as CEO of WWE due to the scandalous allegations made against him and John Laurinaitis in the Wall Street Journal’s reporting this week.
- Meltzer says WWE talent “didn’t know anything at all” about the allegations. “This all hit them at the same time it hit us...they’re all asking the same questions that we’re all asking.” Meltzer speculated the most likely case is that someone on the WWE Board of Directors leaked the story to the WSJ.
- An anonymous female WWE talent sent Fightful Select a message about Laurinaitis: “I’d rather get all my shit sent to me in a trash bag when I get fired than have to deal with him, and neither are good options.”
- Meltzer described Vince’s relationship with Linda McMahon in the following manner: “Technically they’re married. They haven’t been together in a long long time though.”
- Most legal analyses of Vince McMahon’s upcoming trial versus former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck don’t expect it will go well for McMahon, per Meltzer.
