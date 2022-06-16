Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- He didn’t know if she requested it or if it was initiated by the company, Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri said he heard WWE has released Sasha Banks. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp said he couldn’t confirm that with his sources, but didn’t rule out the possibility Giri’s were correct.
- WWE sent an internal message to employees regarding yesterday’s report on Vince McMahon’s alleged NDAs with female employees, according to Brandon Thurston. It stated the company is taking the matter seriously and cooperating fully with the independent investigation.
- The SmackDown team have been told McMahon will be at Friday’s taping and it will be “business as usual,” per PW Insider. The site says that as of last night, John Laurinaitis’ status with WWE is “unchanged.”
- AEW was planning a Tag title run for The Hardys as recently as two weeks ago, reports Fightful Select. Their Double or Nothing match altered those plans.
- It was also noted that there’s been concern for Jeff Hardy in the locker room, but also frustration after word went around he’d been spotted intoxicated in public during the PPV weekend.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...