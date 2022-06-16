Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

AIW Gangsta Rap Made Me Do It (June 17, 7:30 pm ET)

Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone) vs. Jollyville Fuck-Its (“Nasty” Russ Myers & T-Money) vs. Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) vs. TME (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones, Jr.) (AIW Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match) Joseline Navarro vs. Katie Arquette Eric Taylor vs. Wes Barkley Bandido vs. Uncle Chase Burnett vs. Chase Oliver vs. Jack Evans vs. Matt Cross vs. Mikey Montgomery (Scramble Match) Isaiah Broner vs. Steve Manders (Anything Goes Match) Jackson Stone vs. Kaplan vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. “Big” Twan Tucker Joshua Bishop vs. ???

AIW are back and not letting Matt Cardona’s injury slow them down because the Absolute Intense Champion has hand-picked an opponent for Joshua Bishop in his absence! Plus that absolutely wild scramble (Chase Burnett, baby!) and more!

Freelance vs. the World (June 17, 8 pm CT)

GPA & Laynie Luck vs. the Premier (Campbell Myers & SK Bishop) Blair Onyx, Jason Hotch, & Sam Beale vs. Jessie V, Mark Wheeler, & Taylor Rising Project MONIX vs. Xavier Sky (Lumberjack Match) Alfonso Gonzalez vs. Kylie Rae Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. Pick ‘n Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez) vs. Take It Homewreckers (Bucky Collins & Darin Corbin) (c) (Freelance World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match) Bryan Keith (c) vs. Trey Miguel (Freelance Legacy Championship) Robert Anthony (c) vs. Storm Grayson (Freelance World Championship)

Freelance are back with one of their classic traditions— celebrating their anniversary (eight years, how it flies by!) by bringing in the best talent the world has to over!

PW VIBE Pride and Vibe Weekend (June 17-18)

—Cassandro Cup II (June 17, 7 pm ET)—

Darius Lockhart vs. O’Shay Edwards GummiBoar (Erica Leigh & the Boar) vs. Kings of the District (Eel O’Neal & Jordan Blade) Jai Vidal vs. Kidd Bandit vs. Logan Black vs. Max the Impaler vs. MV Young vs. Ziggy Haim (Six Pack Challenge Doors Remix) MSP (Aiden Aggro & Danger Kid) vs. the Outfielders (Shea McCoy & Weber Hatfield) Edith Surreal vs. Trish Adora Cassandro Cup Rumble Billy Dixon vs. Darius Carter (“I Quit” Match)

—Paris Is Bumping (June 18, 7 pm ET)—

Faye Jackson’s Grey Sweatpants Scramble Ariela Nyx vs. Sahara Seven Haus of Atari vs. House of McQueen (Slayvivor Series Match) Pollo del Mar vs. Washington Heights (Lip Sync Deathmatch) Candy Lee vs. Dark Sheik vs. Edith Surreal vs. Mariah Moreno Devon Monroe vs. Trish Adora AC Mack & Ashton Starr vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY)

It’s pride month and Pro Wrestling VIBE is back with a a whole Festival Weekend! There’s a lot to like here for every flavor of gay, but there’s two really notable things here for my money. Number one, Billy Dixon closes the book on his career in “I Quit” Action against Darius Carter. Number two, but nearest and dearest to my heart— Lee vs. Sheik vs. Surreal vs. Moreno, four trans women in one match, rock and roll!

Prestige The New Reality (June 18, 7 pm PT)

Dom Kubrick & Lucas Riley vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) Drexl vs. Richard Holliday Jordan Cruz vs. Tyler Bateman Anthony Greene vs. Vinnie Massaro Funny Bone vs. Kidd Bandit Dark Order (Alan “5” Angels & Evil Uno) vs. PPRay (“Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) Mia Yim vs. Willow Nightingale Calvin Tankman vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor Konosuke Takeshita vs. Lee Moriarty

Prestige have a hell of a card for us as usual! Takeshita vs. Moriarty! Tankman vs. Lawlor! Yim vs. Nightingale!

GCW You Wouldn’t Understand / I Never Liked You (June 18-19)

—You Wouldn’t Understand (June 18, 8 pm ET)—

Alec Price vs. Blake Christian vs. Cole Radrick vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Jordan Oliver (Scramble Match) Jimmy Lloyd & Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, & Steve Manders) ASF, Drago Kid, & Gringo Loco vs. the SAT (Joel, Jose, & Wil Maximo) Grim Reefer vs. Homicide Marko Stunt vs. Masha Slamovich Charles Mason vs. “Spyder” Nate Webb Joey Janela vs. Mike Jackson Jack Evans vs. Ninja Mack Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tony Deppen (GCW World Championship)

—I Never Liked You (June 19, 4 pm ET)—

Nick Wayne vs. Will Ospreay Jack Cartwheel vs. Kevin Blackwood Cole Radrick vs. Ninja Mack Blake Christian vs. Jordan Oliver ASF, Drago Kid, & Gringo Loco vs. Komander & Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) Allie Katch vs. LuFisto Joey Janela vs. JT Dunn

GCW are doing a northeast doubleheader and they’re bringing the lucha libre bigtime, plus Mox defends against Tony Deppen and more!

SUP You Are Freaking Me Out (June 19, 2 pm CT)

Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) vs. the Skulk (Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray) Noah Hossman vs. Perry Von Vicious Billy Tipton vs. Derek Neal Delmi Exo vs. Joseline Navarro Brandon Williams vs. Nick Iggy Adam Priest vs. Travis Huckabee Jaden Newman vs. Rip Byson Isaiah Broner vs. Kevin Ku Alec Price (c) vs. Dominic Garrini (SUP Bonestorm Championship)

SUP are back with another round of exciting “find a couple new favorites” action freaturing the finest the southeast has to offer!

SHINE 73 (June 19, 7 pm ET)

Lexi Gomez vs. Santana Rocky Radley vs. Tiffany Nieves Jessie Belle vs. Katalina Perez Devlyn Macabre vs. Tracy Nyxx Allie Recks vs. Labrava Renee Michelle vs. the WOAD (c) (SHINE Nova Championship) Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kelsey Raegan Amber Nova vs. Chelsea Durden Ivelisse (c) vs. Myka Madrid (SHINE Championship)

Last but not least, SHINE are back and trucking along!

B3CCA vs. Trish Adora

Starting off hot with this action from Limitless, check it out!

Kylie Rae vs. Laynie Luck

Zelo Pro have another fresh batch of matches for y’all to check out, so I’m spotlighting Rae/Luck but there’s plenty of other fun stuff from GPA vs. fka Aiden English to Rachael Ellering vs. Heather Reckless and more!

PCO vs. WALTER

Last but not least we go back to the good ol’ days when these two behemoths chopped each other into oblivion, with this freebie from IWS!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.