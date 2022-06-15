AEW Rankings (June 15, 2022): Adam Cole is going to be angry

AEW released their latest rankings (June 15, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

Hangman Page hurdled over Adam Cole into #3. That disrespect should give Cole something to shout about. Hangman defeated David Finlay to earn the rub.

#2 Wardlow will be in action on Dynamite against 20 security guards as part of Mark Sterling’s lawsuit. I wonder how many points beating that many men at the same time will be worth for next week’s rankings.

Women:

Kris Statlander is making moves to #3 after beating Red Velvet. The alien took Serena Deeb’s spot. The Professor dropped to #5 to replace Marina Shafir, who lost a title bout against Thunder Rosa.

Thunder Rosa’s next challenger should be determined by #2 Dr. Britt Baker DMD versus #4 Toni Storm on Dynamite.

Tag Team:

The Hardys were ejected from #3 after Jeff Hardy’s suspension for an arrest due to driving under the influence. The Young Bucks slid into that spot from #5. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland are back in the mix, although, I find it hard to believe they will team together anytime soon after Swerve’s sneaky betrayal in the AEW Interim World Championship eliminator battle royale last week.

The Young Bucks are rising at the right time. They’ll need that extra oomph to dethrone Jurassic Express in a ladder match on Dynamite.

The tag team division has taken a big hit in the past few weeks. What was looking to be a super stacked logjam of star teams has quickly been knocked down a few pegs. FTR is treading water at #1 with NJPW business brewing for the Forbidden Door PPV on June 26. #2 Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley have become an afterthought due to Danielson’s reported injury and Moxley chasing the AEW interim world title. #4 Will Hobbs & Ricky Starks lost a title bout recently, albeit in a three-way. The discord between Swerve and Lee was already addressed. Also to mention, Sting was taken out by Kyle O’Reilly, so my dreams of gold for the Icon’s partnership with Darby Allin are put on hold for now.

It’s not all doom and gloom though. At least the Lucha Bros, reDRagon, and Roppongi Vice can be elevated in a pinch when strong challengers are needed. Santana & Ortiz should be back on the ball once their feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society presumably finishes at Blood & Guts on June 29. We can’t count out the House of Black in whatever they decide to do. If AEW truly finds itself in a lurch, then they can call Hook & Danhausen to save the day.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?