The world of MLW never sleeps, and they have been busy adding big matches for the Battle Riot event in New York City on June 23.

Myron Reed has a tough test in front in him to retain the MLW World Middleweight Championship. MLW called in wrestlers from around the globe to compete in a four-way title match at Battle Riot. Former WWE luchador Lince Dorado, AAA young gun Arez, and DragonGate high-flyer La Estrella were announced for the contest.

MLW’s press release describes the competitors as:

La Estrella (DragonGate): A former member of Shun Skywalker’s Masquerade stable in DragonGate, La Estrella is one of the promotion’s most promising stars. A cutting edge high-flyer Estrella mixes Japanese wrestling and lucha for a thrilling blend of blistering speed and innovation. Having won the Open The Triangle Gate Championship, La Estrella is no stranger to championships. Arez (AAA): The king of Strange Style, this luchador is unorthodox and dangerous with his uncanny counters to just about any aerial or grappling attack. But what happens if Arez’s “Strange Sangre” followers interject themself in this bout? It could redefine the championship and bring gold back to Mexico for this standout middleweight. Lince Dorado (MLW): A luchador with the quickness of a cat… or lynx, Lince has journeyed around the world, learning various fighting styles but also eclipsing all others in this title fight in the experience category. Will Lince pounce his opponents and clinch championship gold?

Davey Richards came up short against Alexander Hammerstone for the world title, but he still has eyes for gold. Richards was granted a shot for the MLW National Openweight Championship against “Suplex Assassin” Alex Kane at Battle Riot.

On the legacy tip, the rivalry between the Von Erichs and the Samoan SWAT Team will be renewed at Battle Riot. Ross and Marshall are booked to do battle against two SWAT members amongst Jacob Fatu, Lance Anoa’i, and Juicy Finau.

The roots run deep for this one. We’ve all carried the same chip on our shoulders our whole careers trying to honor our families name. Hope y’all are as excited as we are for this one. ⁦@MLW⁩ ⁦@SAMOANWEREWOLF⁩ ⁦@RossVonErich⁩ pic.twitter.com/AMxExvV9q6 — Marshall Von Erich (@MarshallVonEric) June 10, 2022

The press release explains:

In the 1980s, the Von Erichs versus Samoan SWAT Team was one of wrestling’s classic tag team feuds. Now two of wrestling’s most storied families clash once again as the next generation rumbles for supremacy and family pride. For the first-time ever Ross and Marshall Von Erich will clash with the new era SST and it goes down in New York City June 23rd. With both teams in the mix for a crack at championship gold, this bout is a high stakes clash of wrestling royalty generations in the making.

Th Battle Riot match itself is MLW’s version of the Royal Rumble. The winner will earn a title shot anytime, anywhere. This week’s latest entrants are NZO, Davey Richards, Ace Romero, Savio Vega, Joel Maximo, Jose Maximo, and La Estrella. On top of that talented bunch, MLW is welcoming an ECW veteran to the mix. Little Guido is ready to riot.

Little Guido enters Battle Riot in NYC https://t.co/XqizXSyNsB — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) June 14, 2022

Little Guido was part of the Full Blooded Italians in ECW. He changed over to Nunzio for his run in WWE. Guido recently popped up on Impact Wrestling to show he still has the skills to compete. Check out his match against Matt Cardona.

Previously announced Battle Riot participants include Killer Kross, Lince Dorado, former MLW heavyweight champ Jacob Fatu, Marshall Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, MLW openweight champ Alex Kane, MLW tag champs Calvin Tankman and EJ Nduka (fka Ezra Judge), Matt Cross (fka Son of Havoc), Mini Abismo Negro, Budd Heavy, Bandido, Richard Holliday, KC Navarro, Lance Anoa’i, and Juicy Finau. 16 spots remain open.

The Battle Riot lineup so far has:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Bandido

40-man Battle Riot to earn a title shot anytime, anywhere

MLW World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. Lince Dorado vs. Arez vs. La Estrella

MLW National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane (c) vs. Davey Richards

Samoan SWAT Team vs. Von Erichs

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras

MLW’s weekly Fusion program airs Thursdays at 8 pm ET on YouTube and Saturdays at 10 pm ET on beIN SPORTS.