AEW Dynamite Preview (June 15, 2022): A Hair for a Hair

All Elite Wrestling comes our way from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. Last week, Kyle O’Reilly won the Casino Battle Royal, earning himself the main event match against Jon Moxley in the first step of many to crown the interim AEW World Champion. The All-Atlantic Championship belt and tournament were announced, and PAC made his Death Triangle Lucha Bros proud when he was the first to qualify. Eddie Kingston Eddie Kingstoned. Trent Beretta called out FTR, but their tete-a-tete was interrupted by The United Empire leader Will Ospreay. Hangman Adam Page defeated David Finley and celebrated by calling out the IWGP Champ Okada. Of course, Adam Cole can’t be left out of the Adam fight, so he inserted himself into the mix. Wardlow cut a promo to explain his absence in the battle royal and made his TNT Championship intentions known. The Young Bucks traded jabs with the HardyS. Thunder Rosa defeated Marina Shafir and had an interesting interaction with Toni Storm after the match. Jade Cargill told Tony to cut the shit. And finally, Jon Moxley defeated Kyle O’Reilly in a truly incredible match to earn his slot at Forbidden Door for the Interim AEW World Championship.

This Week’s Headliner

Chris Jericho and the Jericettes may have won their match at Double or Nothing, but it’s gonna take a lot more than one measly win to get rid of Eddie Kingston! The man is relentless and expert at getting under his opponent’s skin. Case in point, he got Jericho to agree to a hair vs. hair match with his boy, and former Inner Circle member, Ortiz.

Look, if you ask me, Jericho could use a locks refresh, and Eddie & Ortiz are doing him a favor. The hair has seen better days!

Expect this one to get chaotic, bloody, and 100% involve more than the announced wrestlers. It’s BLOOD & GUTS season baybeeeee!

The Title Scene:

The Interim World Championship match at Forbidden Door will be Hiroshi Tanahashi versus Jon Moxley. Which like, duh. They should’ve just booked that match but whatever. The PPV is only a week and a half away so expect a video package or a promo from Jon Moxley to hype the bout and maybe let the non-initiated AEW fans in on why they should be super stoked to see Tanahashi!

Tonight’s ladder match for the Tag Team Championships was supposed to be a three-way bout between Jurassic Express, The Young Bucks, and The HardyS, but due to Jeff’s recent DUI the match has been adjusted. So now Jurassic Express will defend their titles solely against The Young Bucks. But don’t worry, it’s still a ladder match. It’s still gonna be nuts! Betting $20 right now that it opens the show.

The second All-Atlantic Championship tournament bout takes place tonight when future god-killer Miro goes one-on-one with Canada’s finest, Ethan Page. Look Ethan Page is great. We love the guy, but Miro is on another level. This whole dang tournament is his to win.

Thunder Rosa defeated Marina Shafir in a Women’s World Championship last week on Dynamite that ended with a Shafir temper tantrum and an assist from Toni Storm. But as they say, you don’t get nothing for free, and it looks like Toni wants a shot at the championship for her efforts. But of course, Toni has to deal with Britt Baker and her gaggle of gals first. So tonight she takes on the good doctor in a “one-on-one” WINK match. Will Thunder Rosa come out to help Toni when the inevitable three-on-one beatdown happens? Or will she be too busy blocking people on Twitter to help?

The TNT Champion is injured maybe? Unclear. But future TNT Champion, Wardlow will be in action tonight when he battles it out in a court of law, aka a Class Action elimination match against the 20 security professionals he harmed in his feud with MJF. Smart Mark Sterling is really not living up to the name here. I know he thinks he’s going to win this match for his clients. 20 versus 1? Those odds are obvious, right? WRONG! Wardlow is going to run roughshod through these goons, and it’s going to be awesome. I hope they find a better lawyer when they sue Sterling for damages.

The TBS Champion is not having a great week. Her baddies keep losing matches, and Athena keeps showing up! Does no one have respect for the baddest bitch in AEW? SMH.

Other things to keep an eye on:

-FTR’s Dax Harwood takes on (and hopefully shuts up) New Japan’s Will Ospreay in a singles match. Bleeeeh there are so many people in NJPW. Why do we gotta deal with this chump?

-The battle of the Adams continues presumably when Adam Cole continues to insert himself into Adam Page’s business

-So...are we gonna get a Bryan Danielson update or ???

-How about an MJF one?

-No?

-Cool.

Tune into AEW on TBS at 8pm E.T. — and join us in our live blog — to see how all this plays out.