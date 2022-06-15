Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

WrestleVotes claims there was an understanding in creative that the decision to unify the titles was so Roman Reigns would appear on both Raw and SmackDown more regularly. That has not been the case so far.

On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez mentioned a discussion within AEW of firing Jeff Hardy after his recent DUI arrest but cooler heads prevailed and the decision was made to ask if he would get professional help. Will Washington of Fightful, meanwhile, says he was told AEW wanted to wait until they got in touch with Jeff Hardy before issuing any statement on the matter.

Cody Rhodes entire surgery was filmed by WWE, says Wrestling Observer Radio, presumably for a feature that will release at some point in the future.

Fightful says Jake Atlas isn’t expected back in AEW after his arrest for domestic violence in May. They also say he was on a per appearance deal.

According to PW Insider, Ken Patera is releasing an autobiography and “is in the final stages” of it.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.