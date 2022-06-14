Mike Tyson signs up to roast Ric Flair

Ric Flair’s “farewell” weekend has added a big name from beyond the world of wrestling. Boxing legend — and Flair’s business partner for licensed cannabis products — Mike Tyson will be on hand to roast the Nature Boy on Fri., July 29 at the Nashville Fairground.

As first reported by @TMZ_Sports/@TMZ, legendary boxer @MikeTyson is coming to #STARRCAST to take part in The Roast of Ric Flair!



Join us in Nashville or watch LIVE & ON DEMAND on @FiteTV!



l : https://t.co/VTjob38HHy https://t.co/PyjvaFVbNQ pic.twitter.com/Sd8vJ2RXoT — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 14, 2022

As the tweet mentions, the event is part of Starrcast weekend. Happening in Nashville at the same time WWE is in town for SummerSlam. The Roast of Ric Flair happens on day one, Ric Flair’s Last Match on day three, and the convention runs the whole time.

Tyson joins Diamond Dallas Page and Eric Bischoff in the line-up for the roast. More names figure to follow, as promoter Conrad Thompson promised Ric’s “dearest friends and the most talented comedians in the world” would take part in the event.

The whole thing was the subject of a social media roast this past weekend when folks were sharing the cost of the Fite bundle for all Starrcast events — $199.99 US and $279.99 Canadian. It was clarified that everything could be purchased a la carte for much less, but... the internet gonna internet.

Will you be paying $16.99 to see Tyson tell jokes about Naitch?