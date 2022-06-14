Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Andrade tweeted yesterday that he couldn’t work with New Japan. He “thanked” rival lucha libre promotions AAA & CMLL for that. Luchablog later confirmed this meant Andrade couldn’t wrestle at Forbidden Door, and that it’s due to NJPW and CMLL’s partnership. He was set for the June 26 PPV at one point, but was pulled from that booking.

Lucha Bros are under contract to AAA just like Andrade, and Rey Fenix & Penta Oscuro are also off Forbidden Door.

Jeff Hardy’s status for AAA’s Triplemania show this weekend is obviously up in the air after his most recent DUI arrest. An easy solution would be to have AAA Tag champs FTR replace the Hardys on the card, but Wrestling Observer points out that may create issues for them working Forbidden Door in light of the CMLL situation.

The AEW roster is under the impression All Out will take place in its usual spot this year, NOW Arena (fka Sears Centre). That’s per Fightful Select, which also notes the date hasn’t been confirmed, but its also expected to remain on Labor Day weekend.

Chris Van Vliet asked Chris Hemsworth about the Hulk Hogan biopic he’s slated to star in for director Todd Phillips, and the Thor actor didn’t sound optimistic, noting how busy he & Phillips are: “Uhh, maybe... there’s a lot of different things that need to come together for this to happen.”

