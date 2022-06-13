How New Japan will determine who joins Forbidden Door’s AEW All-Atlantic title match

Tony Khan introduced a new championship to AEW last week, the All-Atlantic title. A quick tournament to determine the new winner then started, and it has a definite international feel (not limited to countries that are anywhere near the Atlantic Ocean, either). That will culminate in a 4way for the belt at Forbidden Door on June 26 in Chicago.

AEW representatives will be determined by qualifying matches. PAC already defeated Buddy Matthews in the first one. Miro & Ethan Page square off in another on Dynamite this Wednesday (June 15), with Penta Oscura vs. Malakai Black still needing a date.

One spot was left open for New Japan, and the other promotion behind Forbidden Door has now revealed how they’ll pick their entrant in the title bout. Their June 20 New Japan Road show will see Tomohiro Ishii take on Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Tomoaki Honma battle Clark Connors. The winners of those two qualifying matches will wrestle on June 21, with the winner joining the All-Atlantic championship match. Both shows take place in Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall.

My money’s on Ishii, and not just because I’m a huge Stone Pitbull fan. Connors could be a dark horse, though; he’d represent NJPW’s US-based Strong brand.

Place your bets.