Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter says there’s been talk of John Cena vs. Theory at SummerSlam.

Ringside News claims they were told the creative team felt like Bray Wyatt’s character was killing all the top babyfaces he was working with.

Fightful Select notes MJF wasn’t backstage at AEW Dynamite this week but he was a big topic of discussion among everyone backstage.

Though it seemed Tony D’Angelo may have suffered an injury during a house show match this weekend, the Wrestling Observer says it’s either storyline or not serious.

There’s also some speculation that Xia Li may be hurt after video surfaced of her being helped to the back after her match on SmackDown this past week.

