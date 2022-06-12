There’s an AEW wrestler in the G1 Climax field, but probably not one of the ones you were hoping

During their Dominion event in Osaka today (June 12 — full results here), New Japan announced the 28 person field for G1 Climax 32.

This year’s edition of the iconic tournament will feature its largest ever field with a handful of international talent and one member of the AEW roster. But if you’re among those dreaming about a Bryan Danielson G1 run, or Jon Moxley’s return to the grueling round-robin tourney, or what kind of energy someone like Eddie Kingston could bring to it... you might be disappointed.

Here’s who’s in:

Kazuchika Okada

Hiroshi Tanahashi

Tetsuya Naito

Hirooki Goto

Tama Tonga

Shingo Takagi

Chase Owens

Bad Luck Fale

Yujiro Takahashi

EVIL

Tom Lawlor

Juice Robinson

JONAH

YOSHI-HASHI

Toru Yano

Tomohiro Ishii

Jeff Cobb

Great-O-Khan

Will Ospreay

Aaron Henare

SANADA

Jay White

KENTA

El Phantasmo

Taichi

Zack Sabre Jr.

Lance Archer

David Finlay

The AEW representative is the Murderhawk Monster. Archer is no stranger to Strong Style — most of his career since leaving WWE in 2010 has been in Japan, and he’s arguable still more associated with NJPW than Tony Khan’s fed. He’s worked G1s before, the last time coming in 2019.

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor and JONAH primarily work New Japan of America’s NJPW Strong show, so they technically count as international. They’re two of five first time entrants, along with Finlay, El-P, and Henare.

But other than that, there aren’t a ton of surprises. The surprise is how big the field is, giving us only the second-ever four block G1.

Blocks still need to be assigned, and matches scheduled. Action stars July 16 in Hokkaido, and a winner will be crowned Aug. 18 at Nippon Budokan.

Excited? Bummer no huge AEW name is taking part? Let us know in the comments below.