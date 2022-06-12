Forbidden Door’s AEW Interim World title bout set after NJPW Dominion, big questions remain for rest of card

New Japan’s Sun., June 12 Dominion show featured the last bout in the AEW Interim World Title Eliminator Series, so it was definitely going to give us Jon Moxley’s opponent for Forbidden Door. We also figured to gain some clarity about the rest of the card for June 26 in Chicago, but after four new champions were crowned in Osaka today, it doesn’t seem we did.

For Mox’s opponent, it ended up being the man we figured would be challenging for AEW’s top prize back when CM Punk was still healthy. As expected, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Hirooki Goto to earn the interim World title shot.

Coming out of last Wednesday’s Dynamite, we already had questions about a possible Hangman Page/Kazuchika Okada IWGP World Heavyweight championship match. Now that Switchblade Jay White beat Okada for the strap, we have even more. Will Page now challenge White? Where does Okada fit in to Forbidden Door? What about Adam Cole?

Earlier in the show, Karl Anderson beat Tama Tonga for the NEVER Openweight title, so it was a good night for the current version of the Bullet Club.

Not pictured there with the Biz Cliz? Juice Robinson, who still holds an IWGP United States title — but not the one New Japan recognizes after he missed Dominion due his recent bout with appendicitis (all of which may be real, or none of which may be real). Will Ospreay won an NJPW-sanctioned U.S. championship today, beating SANADA.

That was part of a good night for United Empire, as Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan beat Bullet Club’s Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale to claim the IWGP Heavyweight Tag belts. Rocky Romero was there to continue the issues with Ospreay’s group that have been playing out on AEW television. Trent Beretta’s Roppongi Vice partner got stomped for it. We’ll see how that ends up as match Forbidden Door. FTR vs. Cobb & O-Khan for the titles?

Lots of moving parts with two weeks to go before the historic cross-promotional show at United Center. Here’s the full Dominion results while you ponder where they all may fall into place: