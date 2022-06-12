Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 9 results & Week 10 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place June 5-11 — Hell in a Cell, Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

It was a wild week to weigh in on, but it was a two-man race for first. Only two points separated them at the end, but the newly crowned and recently sidelined AEW World champ won over the guy who cut the promo that had people throwing around the phrase “pipe bomb” again.

Two All Elite titleholders that retained their belts, and two NXT acts that won titles made up half the top ten.

Powerbombing his way to a new boss put the War Dog in the top five, and while two standout performances against the Jericho Appreciation Society earned Mox a spot right in front of New Japan’s record-setting Best of the Super Juniors winner.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 9

1. CM Punk

2. MJF

3. Thunder Rosa

4. Carmelo Hayes

5. Wardlow

6. (tie) Brutus Creed

6. (tie) Julius Creed

8. Jon Moxley

9. Hiromu Takahashi

10. Scorpio Sky

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where it’s a logjam in the back half of the top ten, but we still have the same #1...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending June 4

1. Wardlow - 39

1. CM Punk - 38

3. Dax Harwood - 23

4. MJF - 18

5. (tie) Hangman Page - 17

5. (tie) Samoa Joe - 17

7. (tie) Thunder Rosa - 16

7. (tie) Wheeler Yuta - 16

9. (tie) Cash Wheeler - 14

9. (tie) Jon Moxley - 14

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.