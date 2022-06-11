NWA Alwayz Ready live results: Matt Cardona’s status as injured worlds champion

NWA is ushering in the era of Matt Cardona with a PPV inspired by his mantra. Alwayz Ready goes live Saturday, June 11 at 8 pm ET.

Cardona is scheduled to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis in the main event. One small problem though. Cardona tore his bicep and underwent surgical repair. Cardona will be at the show, but it is anyone’s guess how this situation gets resolved. The answer lies on the whims of Billy Corgan.

In addition to the Cardona dilemma, there are six other title fights, Aron Stevens’ swan song, and the debut of Taya Valkyrie.

The Alwayz Ready PPV is available through Fite TV as a standalone show or part of the NWA All Access package. The free pre-show kicks off at 7 pm ET.

Join us for live results and have fun chatting in the comments.

Pre-show card

NWA 74th Anniversary show will be August 27 & 28.

BLK Jeez will manage Tyrus, and Austin Idol will manage Cyon. May Valentine asked probing questions digging for tension within the crew. BLK Jeez didn’t bite. It’s about the team, baby. They are at the top, cream of the crop, can’t be stopped.

Rodney Mack defeated “Magic” Jake Dumas. CJ (Christi Jaynes) was the bumbling valet for the magic man. When Dumas requested a chair to use as a foreign object, CJ modeled it for the crowd with motions of a magician’s assistant. CJ took so long that Mack revived and grabbed Dumas from behind for the Euthanizer cross-arm choke to win.

Chelsea Green provided a medical update on Matt Cardona. She married him for many reasons, including his resilience. Cardona is a fighter. They will go out for the main event and do whatever they have to do.

“Hatchet” Sam Shaw (fka Dexter Lumis in NXT) was welcomed back to the NWA. He didn’t answer any interview questions. Rush Freeman came out to interrupt. He is a big fan of Shaw’s. Sal Rinauro ran out to attack Shaw. Shaw easily handled him. When Rinauro charged again, Freeman grabbed Shaw’s arm for a teamwork double clothesline. Shaw remained expressionless. Freeman offered a handshake. Shaw accepted, but he did not let go. Shaw choked out Freeman, then he choked out Rinauro. Gaagz The Gymp entered the ring, but he stepped away from Shaw. Gaagz rolled Rinauro’s body to the outside.

Wrecking Ball Legursky broke news that Jay Bradley is suffering from elephantiasis of the groin, so The Fixers will not be wrestling in the triple threat tag bout.

Ricky Morton & Kerry Morton defeated AJ Cazana & “Adorable” Anthony Andrews and Jeremiah Plunkett & Alex Taylor. The Ill Begotten replaced The Fixers. The Mortons won with a double dropkick to Plunkett.

PPV card

Aron Stevens lost his Swan Song match to Trevor Murdoch. Stevens injured his leg and went for broke with a discus elbow. Murdoch ducked and popped Stevens up for a slam. A flying bulldog won the match. Fans started a ‘thank you’ chant. Stevens grabbed a mic to respond, “You’re welcome.” The crowd erupted with cheers. This seems like it really was Stevens’ retirement match.

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige) won the titles from The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle). Paige tried to use the title belt as a foreign object, but the referee took it away. Paige used that distraction to kick Belle in the groin. Paige connected on a swing through leg scissors for victory in front of hometown fans.

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide retained against PJ Hawx. The challenger had his moment to win off a superplex, but he was too slow making the cover. Homicide ducked a superkick and struck with a cutter. Hawx kicked out and came back with a springboard crossbody. When Hawx charged for a clothesline, Homicide ducked to cradle him upside down for the Cop Killa to win.

After the match, the Fixers rushed the ring to beat up Homicide and Hawx. Luke Hawx ran out to protect his son, but he met the same fate. The Mortons arrived to clear the ring of the Fixers. Colby Corino came out cashing in a title shot on Homicide.

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide retained against Colby Corino. The challenger was full of energy, but the champ was a fighter. They brawled around the ring with Homicide getting the edge for a back body drop on the stage. Inside the ring, Homicide hit a Cop Killa. Corino shocked everyone by kicking out. A groggy Corino rallied with a superkick, but Homicide flattened him with a clothesline. The champ scored a roll-up to win.

Jennacide will not leave the building until she gets her hands on Natalia Markova. It is hunting season.

Natalia Markova defeated Taya Valkyrie. Taryn Terrell was ringside and spoiled Taya’s debut. After Taya hit the Road to Valhalla finisher, Terrell hopped onto the apron to distract the referee. Markova took advantage for a blindside spinning kick on Taya for the win.

NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Jax Dane retained against Chris Adonis. Dane was stuck in the Master Lock submission, but he got close enough to the ropes to tumble out of the ring. Dane smashed Adonis’ hand. That strategy paid off. When Adonis went for another Master Lock, his hand was too damaged to cinch it in. Dane capitalized with a clubbing clothesline to win.

Aron Stevens cut his goodbye promo. He tried his best to win the world title, but it didn’t happen. After giving so much to the business, it is time to choose his own well-being. Stevens has a ticket to Brazil with May Valentine by his side.

Thom Latimer defeated Cyon. Austin Idol was ringside to support the masked man. Latimer took a nasty bump on his neck in the corner, so Cyon focused on that weak point. Latimer survived a piledriver to rally for a pop-up powerbomb to win.

Still to come...

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Matt Cardona (c) vs. Nick Aldis

NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. KiLynn King (Bully Ray on commentary)

NWA World Tag Team Championship: La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) (c) vs. Commonwealth Connection (Doug Williams & Davey Boy Smith Jr.)

NWA World Television Championship: Tyrus (c) vs. Mims