- This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that even though Bobby Lashley “was ordered to grab a replica belt from a planted fan at ringside” after his victory at Hell in a Cell, there is no plan for a title match between Lashley and Roman Reigns. Lashley will instead be feuding with United States Champion Theory.
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer believes the chances of Stephanie McMahon returning to WWE have “greatly diminished” after WWE publicly buried her with a planted story about her poor job performance following her leave of absence.
- According to Fightful, Adam Cole has been dealing with “a series of injuries” for longer than most people realize. This includes a labrum injury he suffered during his feud with Hangman Page.
- Gunther has impressed “people of influence” within WWE due to his willingness to “play ball” by moving to the United States, changing his name, and getting in better shape, per Fightful Select.
- After SEScoops reported WWE will be “heavily involved” in a new project that Dark Side of the Ring’s Evan Husney & Jason Eisener are working on for Vice, Sean Ross Sapp tweeted that the creators told him the report had “inaccuracies” and an official announcement would be coming soon.
