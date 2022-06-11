NWA Roundup: Alwayz Ready PPV full card, Homicide title defense, more!

Let’s check in on the National Wrestling Alliance.

NWA is hitting the airwaves Saturday night (June 11) with Alwayz Ready. The full PPV card includes:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Matt Cardona (c) vs. Nick Aldis

NWA World Women's Championship: Kamille (c) vs. KiLynn King (Bully Ray on commentary)

NWA World Tag Team Championship: La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) (c) vs. Commonwealth Connection (Doug Williams & Davey Boy Smith Jr.)

NWA World Television Championship: Tyrus (c) vs. Mims

NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Jax Dane (c) vs. Chris Adonis

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. PJ Hawx

NWA World Women's Tag Team Championship: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c) vs. The Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige)

Aron Stevens' swan song vs. Trevor Murdoch

Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova

The big question will be the status of Matt Cardona as worlds champion. Cardona suffered a torn bicep and went under surgery for repair.

I'm out of surgery. The comeback begins now! I already ordered my leather jacket and denim vest. #StillHere #AlwayzReady

Cardona vowed to be present at his namesake event anyway. Nothing will stop him from attending the show.

With Cardona in the building, it will be Billy Corgan’s decision on how to proceed from there. Possible options include forcing Cardona to compete, stripping Cardona of the Ten Pounds of Gold, instituting an interim title, booking a #1 contender bout for Nick Aldis, or whatever else Corgan conjures up to remedy the situation.

The Alwayz Ready PPV is available for viewing at 8 pm ET through Fite TV as a standalone show or part of the NWA All Access package.

The free pre-show will feature Chelsea Green providing a medical update on Matt Cardona, Rodney Mack vs. “Magic” Jake Dumas, and AJ Cazana & “Adorable” Anthony Andrews vs. The Fixers vs. The Mortons in a triple threat.

The pre-show will also have the debut of Samuel Shaw. Shaw previously worked in TNA then made his way to NXT using the name Dexter Lumis.

Breaking: We've received word that on June 11th, Samuel Shaw will be at #ALWAYZREADY‼️



No word yet on his plans although we've been informed he WILL be ready to compete.



But in what match?



https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N

PPV on @FiteTV

Catching up on highlights from NWA’s weekly programming, Homicide retained the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship against Colby Corino on last week’s NWA Powerrr (S8E10).

Homicide hit a Koji cutter flying out of the corner, but Corino was able to kick out on the cover. As Homicide argued with the referee about the count, Corino surprised the champ with a cutter. Homicide refused to stay down on the pin, so Corino pulled out a foreign object. The referee snatched it away. Corino used that distraction to kick Homicide in the cojones. The champ still wouldn’t stay down. Corino connected on a superkick and set up a super hurricanrana. Homicide took the impact and rolled through for a roll-up. The champ grabbed the tights to secure victory and keep the title. Corino was livid about being outsmarted. Homicide laughed it up and flashed the middle finger in Corino’s face.

On the go-home edition of NWA Powerrr (S8E11), Brian Myers was tasked with softening up Nick Aldis prior to the world title match against Matt Cardona.

Myers had momentum and tried to end it with the Roster Cut lariat, but Aldis blocked to counter with a piledriver. Myers kicked out on the cover, so Aldis went up top for a flying elbow drop. Myers stifled that move temporarily by kicking the referee into the ropes to knock Aldis off balance. Aldis blocked a superplex then connected on the flying elbow drop. Myers kicked out again. Myers grabbed the referee to shield his view from a mule kick to Aldis’ groin. Aldis continued to fight, and that frustrated Myers. He slapped Aldis across the face then ran the ropes right into a cloverleaf submission to lose. Aldis passed the test on his way to Alwayz Ready.

Does the lineup for Alwayz Ready earn your money? Which matches are you most eager to see?