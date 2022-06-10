Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said Bray Wyatt was released by WWE last year for “things that I probably shouldn’t talk about” because it could open “a can of worms.” He added that at one point, Bray was the third or fourth highest paid star on the roster.
- Meltzer was told that a singles match between Hangman Page and Kazuchika Okada was not planned for Forbidden Door on June 26. He thinks the most likely case is it will be a three way match that also includes Adam Cole.
- WWE sources told PW Insider that Charlotte Flair is not scheduled to be at tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Her husband Andrade returned to AEW Dynamite earlier this week, which led to speculation that Flair was also ready to return to wrestling following their recent wedding and honeymoon.
- During an interview with Liam Stewart of Inside the Ropes, Davey Boy Smith Jr. said that prior to his WWE release last year, he heard they planned to debut him on SmackDown using “The Stampede Stud” as his ring name.
- Pat McAfee verbally accepted Dana White’s offer to be in Paris, France on Sept. 3 for a UFC event, which could mean he will miss WWE Clash at the Castle on the same date in Cardiff, Wales.
