Matt Cardona won’t let a torn bicep stop him from appearing at the NWA Alwayz Ready PPV

Matt Cardona is on the run of his career, and he won’t let a torn bicep stop him from appearing at the NWA PPV named after him. Cardona was scheduled to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis at Alwayz Ready on June 11, but Cardona suffered an arm injury this past weekend. That puts the main event in doubt. Cardona isn’t sure what will happen with the championship, but he is sure that will be there.

Cardona spoke with Dave LaGreca, Mickie James, and Tommy Dreamer on Busted Open Radio.

Cardona provided an update on his status for Alwayz Ready.

Matt Cardona: The doctor is suggesting surgery, which I will be getting on Tuesday. But there is no way I’m not coming to a PPV named after me. I will be there. I don’t know what exactly is going to happen. I don’t know exactly what’s going to go down. I’m going to be there. I’m going to have the Ten Pounds of Gold with me. And that’s really Billy’s (Corgan) decision what he wants to do.

Cardona discussed the unfortunate timing of the injury.

Cardona: Trust me, part of me wanted to just tape it up and work through it. But I want to be doing this for a long, long time, so it’s probably better that I get it taken care of right now. And there’s no good time to get hurt, but this certainly isn’t it. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, having a PPV named after me, just being the king of the indies, the deathmatch king, we got (Impact) Slammiversary coming up. This is not a good time to get hurt, but shit happens, right?

Cardona closing statement was to confirm his appearance for the PPV on June 11.

Cardona: I will be there. I don’t care if I have to drive, walk, crawl, fly. I will be there. What I’ll be doing? Not sure, but the champ will be in the building.

The NWA released an official statement regarding Cardona’s injury.

