AEW Dynamite Preview (June 1, 2022): The Summer of Punk 3.0

All Elite Wrestling comes our way from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. It’s the Double or Nothing fallout show and the very first AEW show in L.A. If you missed the PPV or if you fell asleep because it was approximately 1,000 hours long, you can easily catch up with our live blog or check out our recap.

This Week’s Headliner

CM Punk is the AEW World Champion in the year 2022.

That’s a wild thing to write.

I don’t know about you, but I am still reeling from Hangman Adam Page’s loss. On the one hand, I’m devastated that he lost, but on the other, I am so proud of him for not cheating! That’s my cowboy!!

It seems sort of weird to have CM Punk be a babyface champ and to have positioned Hangman as the heel here because Hangman worked so hard to be the very best man he could be to win the title from Omega. Buuuut it is brilliant if Hangman was right the whole time and Punk is just a snake in the AEW grass.

Between Hangman not cheating to win and Punk’s general personality, it seems likely that we’ll get cocky ego-driven Punk as champ sooner rather than later, and we’ll look back on Hangman’s promos not as heel promos but as babyface warnings.

But for now, CM Punk is the brand new champ, and tonight he celebrates with a maybe sincere smile on his face.

The Title Scene:

In what I think was the most shocking booking decision of the night, Jurassic Express are still Tag Team Champions. Despite the clear storyline they were hinting at where Christian Cage turns on Jungle Boy for losing, they still have the belts, Christian’s love, and are now apparently teaming with Matt Hardy in a random match against Undisputed Elite’s The Young Bucks & reDRagon. Clearly, no one knows where any of these people go from here. I hope Team Taz runs out dressed as a giant asteroid and ruins this match. MIX IT UP.

Thunder Rosa proved to herself, the world, and most importantly to Serena Deeb that she’s the Women’s World Champion for a reason. Their match at Double or Nothing was, as the kids say, “a clinic.” Definitely one of the strongest matches of the night. Now do your job AEW writers room, and give this woman screen time. Everyone loves an open challenge. Do that! Do something!

Sammy Guevara & Frankie Kazarian lost to Team Men of the Top Team or whatever, so now they can never challenge Sky for the TNT Championship again. Pour one out for the next person to get embroiled in this messy, confusing storyline.

Anna Jay couldn’t hang with the TBS Champion, but you know who can? ATHENA!!!! Y’aaaaaalll! Athena is ALL ELITE! We’re getting Athena vs. Jade Cargill! And don’t forget about Stokely Hathaway being The Baddie’s new manager! <insert 1000 fire emojis>

Other things to keep an eye on:

-Wardlow did it! He powerbombed the shit out of MJF and not only earned his freedom from Maxwell’s corporate clutches but is finally an official member of the AEW roster. The big question on everyone’s mind is what does Wardlow do when with all that well-earned hype when he’s not embroiled in MJF’s drama.

-Julia Hart has finally gone darksided, and I couldn’t be more thrilled! She officially became a member of the House of Black when she spit Evil Goo TM in PAC’s face costing Death Triangle the match. What sort of spooky poetry is the former cheerleader into? I hope it’s not Julius Cesar.

-HOOKhausen is 1-0. Their path to tag team domination is off to a solid start. A round of Doritos for everyone!

-The Jericho Appreciation Society won Anarchy in the Arena because Jon Moxley refused to let Eddie Kingston do a murder. Not cool bro! Tonight expect some massive bragging from the JAS alongside a really pissed-off Bryan Danielson (it was just a little bit of gasoline Bryan. RELAX.) and a most likely still murderous Eddie Kingston. Would hate to be Moxley tonight. He can work through his issues as he battles JAS’ Daniel Garcia.

-Britt Baker & Adam Cole will continue to be obnoxious after their Owen Hart Tournament win. Baker via tag action with Jaime Hayter against two foes she ousted in the tournament, Toni Storm & Ruby Soho; Cole watching his injury replacement Hikuleo team with the rest of Undisputed Elite against Matt Hardy, Darby Allin & Jurassic Express.

-The MJF work/shoot drama will, presumably, continue.

Tune into AEW on TBS at 8pm E.T. — and join us in our live blog — to see how all this plays out.