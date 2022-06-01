Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that the women’s tag team title tournament is “dead.” WWE apparently had four teams planned for it and then it never got signed off on and its status is completely up in the air now.

Recent tweets from Windham Rotunda (the former Bray Wyatt) have led to speculation he may be making a return to pro wrestling soon.

For what it’s worth, PW Insider has word that MJF was spotted at LAX and is in the area ahead of AEW’s shows in California this week. They don’t have word on if he will appear, however.

On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said Adam Cole is hurt and that’s why he was pulled from a planned 10-man tag on Dynamite this week.

Lacey Evans wasn’t at Monday Night Raw as advertised this week because she was sent to the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race on Sunday, says Insider.

