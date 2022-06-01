CMLL Roundup: Atlantis Jr. wins La Copa Jr. VIP 2022, new trios champions, more!

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

The main event from Friday, May 27 was the final of La Copa Jr. VIP 2022. Mistico and Atlantis Jr. earned their way into the bout battling through the tournament for luchadores from wrestling families.

The action became chippy and aggression intensified as the luchadores fought into the crowd. Mistico gained an edge on a suicide dive. Atlantis Jr. bought time by slamming Mistico on the entrance ramp. Mistico wasn’t slowed down for long. He leaped from high above off the upper stage level for a flying crossbody.

As the match continued, Atlantis Jr. ran down the ramp to jump over the ropes for a crossbody. Mistico took things up a notch with a suicide dive knocking Atlantis Jr. over the barricade. Mistico followed with a flying crossbody onto the laps of the front row fans.

In the end, Mistico trapped Atlantis Jr. in his whirling armbar finisher. Atlantis Jr. was able to reach the ropes with his foot for the break. Mistico tried again for the armbar, but Atlantis Jr. countered for La Atlantida torture rack submission to win.

¡La Copa Jr. VIP 2022 es para Atlantis Jr! La victoria definitiva en esta disputada batalla es para El Heredero de La Atlántida, que ha superado a Místico. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/Rv2pRjRmhB — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 28, 2022

Highlights for La Copa Jr. VIP final were wild.

New champions were crowned for the vacant Mexican National Trios Championship in a four-team tournament. The squad of Virus, Cancerbero, & Luciferno was pulled from the competition after Virus suffered an injury.

In the first semifinal, Magia Blanca, Magnus, & Rugido defeated Fugaz, Esfinge, & Star Black on a double pin off a running knees attack and a suplex maneuver (off camera) for victory. In the second semifinal, Dulce Gardenia, Rey Cometa, & Espiritu Negro defeated Guerrero Maya Jr., Sigma, & Arkalis via 450 splash from Cometa.

In the final, competition was tight. Dulce Gardenia, Rey Cometa, & Espiritu Negro prevailed in the end to win the belts. They picked up steam on a corkscrew plancha from Cometa taking out three men. Gardenia closed out the victory with a flurry of offense for a flying crossbody, moonsault, and submission to win.

Y hay nuevos Campeones Nacionales de Trios! Los AtrapaSueños (Rey Cometa, Dulce Gardenia y Espíritu Negro) cumplen su objetivo y derrotan a Los Depredadores (Magnus, Magia Blanca y Rugido) en la final por el título. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/h4rHuLeUdR — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 28, 2022

Enjoy the tantalizing trios tournament highlights. There are lots of cool moves in this package.

Volador Jr.’s Depredadores crew added a new member on Friday night. Mercurio successfully defended the CMLL World Mini-Estrella Championship against Angelito. Mercurio showed heart surviving close pinfalls to rally with a submission victory. Afterward, Volador Jr. offered membership, and Mercurio accepted. The mini champ joins Diamond, Magia Blanca, Magnus, and Rugido under the tutelage of Volador Jr.

Mercurio retiene el Campeonato Mundial con La Chuntara y aparecen Los Depredadores!



Volador Jr. lanza una invitación formal al Rey del Chuntaro Style, que sin pensarlo, se une a esta poderosa facción. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/rbpQSdIHXd — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 28, 2022

Check out the high-flying highlights of the championship contest.

The next prime competition in CMLL is La Copa Dinastias 2022. The tag team tournament is comprised of duos of family members.

Group A on June 10 includes:

Atlantis & Atlantis Jr.

Euforia & Soberano Jr.

Volador Jr. & Flyer

Rey Cometa & Espiritu Negro

Group B on June 17 includes:

Ultimo Guerrero & Gran Guerrero

Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja

Los Gemelos Diablo

Blue Panther & Dark Panther

The group winners will square off in the tournament final on June 24.

In tangential CMLL news, Titan finished out the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament with a record of four wins and five losses. He finished strong with three consecutive victories. The luchador triumphed over TJP, BUSHI, DOUKI, and Robbie Eagles. He met defeat against El Desperado, El Lindaman, El Phantasmo, Wheeler Yuta, and Master Wato. The tournament final will be Hiromu Takahashi versus El Desperado.

Lucha! Lucha! Lucha!