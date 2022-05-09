Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Despite his promo Saturday night and the fact WWE expects Roman Reigns to start landing movie roles and need time off as a result, Fightful Select’s sources there say they don’t expect him to leave “any time soon.” He’s heavily featured in creative plans for the foreseeable future.
- WWE has set-up something between Reigns and Shinsuke Nakamura, but Ringside News’ sources tell them the match isn’t seen as being stadium show-worthy. It’s just “there for us to use with Roman when we need it.”
- In an item about Bray Wyatt’s high asking price, Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes Wyatt “was believed to be the third or fourth highest paid performer on the [WWE] roster with a contract in the $4 million per year range at the time he was cut and was a major merchandise draw.”
- Regarding AEW talent on Stardom shows, the WON reports Britt Baker & Thunder Rosa aren’t at the top of the Japanese promotion’s wishlist: “The ones Stardom has the most interest in for big shows are Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti.”
- Mia Yim’s weekend appearance for Impact wasn’t a one shot deal. Fightful Select says she’s signed with the company.
