Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 4 results & Week 5 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place May 1-7 — Wrestling Dontaku, Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Under Siege and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

I don’t vote, but if I did, I’d give it to him for this bump alone...

The Man of the Year topped a list that wasn’t quite as AEW heavy as others in this still young year, but...

The top five also featured both sides of FTR’s Owen qualifier and Thunder Rosa’s next challenger.

Anniversary guy Randall snuck in there though, and was one of three folks from The ‘E along with two Raw returnees.

A Demon Waif in a rom-com with HOOK and a pair of guys from Impact (one for a quick turnaround title defense, one for climbing the tag ranks — and just as a show of support as he dealt with a scary family situation that thankfully seems to have had a good outcome) close out the list.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 4

1. Scorpio Sky

2. Dax Harwood

3. Serena Deeb

4. Randy Orton

5. Cash Wheeler

6. Asuka

7. Mustafa Ali

8. Danhausen

9. (tie) Mark Briscoe

9. (tie) Josh Alexander

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where I didn’t forget the Impact World champ this week...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending April 30

1. Dax Harwood - 18

2. (tie) CM Punk - 16

2. (tie) Wheeler Yuta - 16

4. Cash Wheeler - 14

5. Samoa Joe - 13

6. Josh Alexander - 11.5

7. Jon Moxley - 11

8. Scorpio Sky - 10

9. Hangman Page - 9

10. (tie) Thunder Rosa - 8

10. (tie) Jade Cargill - 8

10. (tie) Wardlow - 8

10. (tie) Serena Deeb - 8

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.