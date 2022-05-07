AAA announces Triplemania XXX Chapter 2 full card with Hardy Boys, Pentagon Jr., Fenix, & more

AAA’s party keeps rolling on for their 30-year anniversary. The card for the second chapter of Triplemania XXX was announced.

The Triplemania XXX Chapter 2 lineup from Tijuana, Mexico on June 18 includes:

Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy vs. Dragon Lee & Dralistico

Ruleta de la Muerte semifinal: Psycho Clown vs. Villano IV

Psycho Clown vs. Villano IV Women’s mask vs. mask: TBD vs. TBD from a cage match

TBD vs. TBD from a cage match Ruleta de la Muerta semifinal: Blue Demon Jr. vs. Pentagon Jr.

Blue Demon Jr. vs. Pentagon Jr. Hijo del Vikingo vs. Fenix vs. Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. Taurus

Copa Triplemania XXX-II: 13 luchadores to compete

13 luchadores to compete Women’s mask vs. mask cage match: Lady Shani vs. La Hiedra vs. Chick Tormenta vs. Reina Dorada vs. Sexy Star vs. Flammer vs. Maravilla

The main event had been previously announced with the Hardy Boys coming to AAA against Los Hermanos Lee for the main event. The rest of the card is fresh news.

The Ruleta de la Muerte mask vs. mask tournament continues with the semifinals. At Triplemania XXX Chapter 1, Canek defeated Psycho Clown, LA Park defeated Villano IV, Rayo de Jalisco Jr. defeated Blue Demon Jr., and Ultimo Dragon defeated Pentagon Jr. The losers advanced one step closer to losing their mask. The losers of the semifinals will meet at Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 in Mexico City on October 15 when one legend officially loses his mask in defeat.

The woman also have a Ruleta de la Muerte contest. Seven luchadoras will compete in a cage match. The final two remaining will duke it out later in the evening in a mask vs. mask affair. It’s anybody’s guess whose face will be revealed. Lady Shani, La Hiedra, Chick Tormenta, Reina Dorada, Sexy Star, Flammer, and Maravilla are all young, so it’s not like an aging veteran close to retirement looking for a payday is in the mix as an obvious choice. Also to note, a different wrestler is under the Sexy Star mask than the original from Lucha Underground who was a three-time AAA Reina de Reinas champion.

There seems to be some confusion about the contest involving Hijo del Vikingo, Fenix, Laredo Kid, Bandido, Taurus. The poster does not state any titles on the line, but apparently the AAA Latin American Championship held by Taurus and the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship held by Laredo could both up for grabs. Who knows. That’s one of those details AAA could change at the last minute. Either way, there is a lot of badass talent in what should be a banger of a match. It might also advance the tension between Fenix and Megachamp Hijo del Vikingo.

Triplemania XXX Chapter 2 on June 18 will be available for viewing through Fite TV.

How does the card look to you? Which matches are you eager to see?