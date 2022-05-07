Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Earlier this week, Ringside News said the 2022 WWE Draft is scheduled for September. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter says a WWE source told them it will be after SummerSlam, either in August or September.

The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro six-man tag match was always the plan for WrestleMania Backlash. WWE never planned to unify the tag titles on this weekend’s show, per the WON. It’s not clear at this point if they’ll ever do the tag title unification match.

Regarding advertising Brock Lesnar for Backlash despite knowing he wasn’t going to work the show, the Observer says WWE did that so as to not clue people in to Lesnar losing against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

AEW already has trios championship belts made, according to this week’s Newsletter, it’s just a matter of when they introduce them. Tony Khan doesn’t want to hold a tournament to crown the first champs until Kenny Omega is back.

On Wrestling Observer Live, Dave Meltzer indicated that FOX prefers to have exclusivity on the SmackDown roster, so there could be fewer instances of wrestlers crossing over between Raw and SmackDown after Backlash.

