Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer indicated that WWE gave Damian Priest a new finishing move because he’s not allowed to use the same move as Cody Rhodes.

Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian said people in WWE were extremely impressed with how W. Morrissey looked on AEW Dynamite this week.

Speaking of Morrissey, Meltzer believes the decision to have Wardlow beat him with only one powerbomb on Dynamite was “political.” It would be humiliating for Impact Wrestling and Morrissey if Wardlow powerbombed him over and over again with ease.

While discussing Jeff Hardy looking a little off in his match against Bobby Fish on Dynamite, Meltzer said Jeff has been “hurting for a while.”

According to Fightful, Authors of Pain are planning a return to pro wrestling.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.