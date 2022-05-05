Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- After Brandon Thurston’s spoke on recent episodes of Wrestlenomics Radio about his belief WarnerMedia has a minority ownership stake in AEW, Dave Meltzer replied to a user on F4W’s The Board that he also believes that’s the case: “Put it this way, I’ve directly asked and it wasn’t denied.”
- AEW’s console game is “way over budget” and required extra investment, according to Sports Gamers Online’s reporting. Their sources claim the relationship between Kenny Omega and Yukes isn’t good, and Fight Forever may be a “one and done” arrangement between AEW and the developer.
- Tessa Blanchard may be on the outs at WOW, per Fightful Select. Talents were allegedly upset when Blanchard “tore apart” another wrestler in a promo; classes were cancelled and Tessa is no longer leading training. One source said they thought Blanchard was gone from the company, but that couldn’t be confirmed.
- WWE wants to run an NXT Stand & Deliver event along with one of their summer stadium shows, says WrestleVotes. Clash at the Castle is said to be WWE’s preference, but Votes thinks SummerSlam is more likely.
- And now for something completely different... Rhea Ripley seems to have confirmed on Twitter that she’s in a relationship with Buddy Matthews.
