Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

AIW Cibernetico de Mayo (May 5, 7:30 pm ET)

9 to 5 (Jack Verville & Louis Lyndon) vs. Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) Joseline Navarro vs. Katie Arquette Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) vs. To Infinity and Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney) Team Carrington (Casey Carrington IV, the Duke, Eric Taylor, Marino Tenaglia, Philly Collins, ???, ???, & ???) vs. Team Garrini (Arthur McArthur, Chase Oliver, Chuck Stone, Dominic Garrini, Wes Barkley, ???, ???, & ???) (Torneo Cibernetico)

It may not be the real Mexican independence day as celebrated in Mexico, but Cinco de Mayo is a good excuse to use one of the funnest slices of lucha libre rules and have a cibernetico, and that’s exactly what AIW is doing!



ACTION Jaw Breakers (May 6, 7:30 pm ET)

Jaden Newman vs. Merrik Donovan AirBNB (Bobby Flaco & Brogan Finlay) vs. Suplex Science (Alex Kane & Damyan Tangra) Arik Royal vs. MERC The Skulk (Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku (c) (ACTION Tag Team Championship) Alex Shelley vs. Anthony Henry Ashton Starr vs. Kevin Ku (c) (ACTION Championship) AC Mack (c) vs. Anthony Greene (IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship)

ACTION are back with a jam-packed card full of excellence, with three killer title matches set but the money match for me here is Anthony Henry finally getting his match against Alex Shelley!



Stan Stylez’ Intergender Bonanza 12 (May 7, 8 pm ET)

Adena Steele vs. Darien Hardway Ariela Nyx vs. Steve Scott Adonis Valerio vs. Brian Bayside Brittany Blake vs. Drew Blood Lady Blakely vs. “Low Life” Louie Ramos Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon vs. Miranda Gordy

Stan Stylez is bringing you card full of fine mixed-gender action and what’s best is even though her match hasn’t been announced, Sonny Kiss is booked!



RPW / NPU Body Count Battle (May 7, 8 pm ET)

Kasey Kirk vs. Randi West (c) (Rust Belt Championship) Eric Ryan vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. MASADA vs. Tommy Vendetta (Deathmatch) Alex Shelley vs. Kevin Blackwood “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas vs. Parrow (c) (NPU Championship)

No Peace Underground is teaming up with Ruthless Pro Wrestling to bring you a slice of ultraviolence this weekend, with Hoodfoot and Parrow tearing it down!



B!P Look My Way (May 7, 7:30 pm ET)

Hardcore Geeks (Kennedi Copeland & Riley Shepard) & Logan Black vs. the CDC Samuray Del Sol vs. VSK Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) vs. Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Max Caster) 50 Cal. vs. Steve Manders “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams vs. Travis Huckabee Detective Dan Barry & Hornswoggle vs. Dr. Redacted & Jeff Cannonball Alec Price vs. “All Ego” Ethan Page”

And last but not least we’ve got Blitzkrieg! Pro with an absolutely star-studded show for you!



Allie Katch vs. Tootie Lynn

Starting off strong as Glory Pro bring us a freebie featuring GCW breakout Katch up against the finest of St. Louis, check it out!

Josh Prohibition & Matt Cross vs. Philly-Marino Experience

AIW bring us this slice of tag team excellence pitting vets against new stars, enjoy!

JCW May Flowers

And last but not least we’ve got a full show from GCW’s junior brand JCW, don’t miss it!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.