New Japan books a bonkers IWGP U.S. title match for D.C.

Coming out of Windy City Riot last month, it was clear we’d soon be getting a Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi match. Mox issued the challenge after beating Will Ospreay, and Ospreay wasn’t happy — so we figured we’d get a rematch of that in the not-too-distant future, too.

Then at Wrestling Dontaku last weekend in Japan, where Ospreay was supposed to face Tanahashi for the IWGP United States title before he was sidelined with COVID, Juice Robinson got into the mix. The supposedly former NJPW wrestler attacked the 100% Ace as part of his entry into Bullet Club, just after Tana’d captured the red, white & blue belt for the third time.

It seemed New Japan had set-up a summer’s worth of big matches with these men and their U.S. championship. Or, they could do them all at once at May 14’s Capital Collision in Washington, D.C.

This still leaves — and possibly sets the stage for — a Moxley/Tanahashi singles match at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. But who knows what other chaos will unfold between now and June 26?

And speaking of of chaos, here’s an updated look at next weekend’s card, which also now features an intercontinental Bullet Club vs. CHAOS tag team match...

Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States championship Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii Kazuchika Okada & Trent Beretta vs. Jay White & Hikuleo Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki

