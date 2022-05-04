AEW Dynamite Preview (May 4, 2022): The Future of the... uhhh ROH Women’s Division?

All Elite Wrestling comes our way from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore. Last week, Dax Harwood defeated his FTR partner to qualify for the Owen Hart Tournament. Hangman Adam Page vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship was made official for Double Or Nothing. Blackpool Combat Club continued to kick ass but in a classy way. Wardlow defeated Lance Archer, spoiling MJF’s plans yet again. Eddie Kingston threatened to kill Chris Jericho, I think? And then Jericho tried to set him on fire. Very normal behavior. Serena Deeb defeated Hikaru Shida in a Philly Street Fight that the champ was very interested in. MJF teased a new, very tall opponent for MJF. Rey Fenix returned and helped his Death Triangle brothers take out The House of Black. The Undisputed Elite are here, and they have the shirts to prove it. And finally, Scorpio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara to regain his TNT Championship.

The fate of the Ring of Honor Women’s Championship will be decided tonight when the interim champ, Mercedes Martinez, tries to make it official when she battles it out with the ROH women’s champion Deonna Purrazzo.

On the one hand, this is great! A women’s championship match on Dynamite that continues the integration of ROH into the AEW universe? Great! Mercedes Martinez is arguably one of the best women’s wrestlers in the world, and putting her on tv is always a good call. Plus, having a show with both Purrazzo and (presumably) W. Morrisey (more on him below) is a great way to remind the AEW audience that AEW not only has ties with ROH and NJPW, but they’re friendly with Impact Wrestling too. You want wrestling? We got it!

Hopefully, they give this match some time to breathe, and we get to see these two go at it for a while. And double hopefully, they let Mercedes keep the title. She’s already a familiar face, and having her as the ROH women’s champion would be a boon to the AEW writer’s room.

On the other hand, it is a little disappointing that the AEW writers can’t figure out what to do with their actual Women’s World Champion and have to outsource a match. However, we got a teeny tiny little tease of a potential Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb feud last week, so perhaps hope is on the horizon. Gods, there better be!

The World Champion is out with Covid, but that doesn’t mean they can’t continue the build to Punk vs Page. CM Punk will likely cut a promo or give an interview to keep this feud going even in the champ’s absence.

Scorpio Sky won the TNT Championship from Sammy Guevara last week. It seems like Sky is a babyface now because when Kazarian came out to congratulate him, it looked like Sky would keep his word and give his old pal a championship match. Excited for a lengthy Scorpio Sky reign but curious about what they do with Dan Lambert and Sammy Guevara.

The Baddies are here, and they are ready for competition! The TBS Champion is 30-0, but she’s not stingy. Instead, she’s bringing her fellow baddies along for the ride and getting the screen time! You love to see it!

The Tag Team Champions hit a rough patch in singles competition, and their mentor Christian ain’t to please about it...heel turn imminent.

-Blackpool Combat Club is incredible and amazing, and if you didn’t watch Regal’s video on Twitter then OMG go watch it. Honestly, I expect they will play it on the main show tonight because it’s VERY good. The BCC is in trios action against Angelico, The Butcher & The Blade, but LOL they are def going to win.

-MJF has another opponent for Wardlow, and based on the few specific words he chose to describe said opponent, the internet sleuths are expecting it to be W. Morrissey. Tall vs. Tall! The Trials of Wardlow continue.

-Bobby Fish’s friends have qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament, and now it’s his turn. Only he has to go through Jeff Hardy to do it.

-Rey Fenix is back and is ready to make a statement. Tonight he faces off with fellow high flyer Dante Martin for a spot in the Owen Hart Tournament. This one is gonna be bananas!

-Chris Jericho threw a fireball at Eddie Kingston to prevent Eddie from killing him. Now Jericho is going one-on-one (yeah right) with his former stablemate Santana. I’m sure it will be very respectful and not involve more death threats.

-HOOKhausen????

Tune into AEW on TBS at 8pm ET — and join us in our live blog — to see how all this plays out.