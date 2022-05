Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Ringside News claims that WWE releases are being kept quiet and even creative hasn’t been let in on them until they happen.

PW Insider says Sheamus not being used on the European tour over the weekend was to give Butch more ring time, and not related to any kind of injury issue.

Fightful Select says San Antonio is the front runner for the Royal Rumble 2023 event.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the use of “non-title” on Raw this week was a mistake because that’s a banned term in WWE.

Per Fightful, WWE originally planned Tommaso Ciampa vs. Finn Balor for Main Event this week and then changed it. It’s unclear why.

