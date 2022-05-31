Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

MJF didn’t leave Las Vegas after he left Double or Nothing and has a meeting planned with Tony Khan, per Fightful Select. Though they reiterated this didn’t start out as a work, when the site asked their AEW sources if this aspect of the story was real or storyline, “no follow up answer was provided, which was a first throughout this situation.”

Khan reportedly told members of the roster he’s “willing to pay MJF like a top talent,” but “MJF’s frustration didn’t subside.” Fightful also says “MJF told numerous people backstage he knew that the situation would likely come to a head and be discussed come Double or Nothing week.”

Some members of the AEW roster are upset with MJF, according to PW Insider. Their sources think there was “some sort of agreement” reached to get through Double or Nothing.

While Tony Khan didn’t announce a date for Grand Slam when he confirmed it would be back in Arthur Ashe Stadium this year, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio it will be in mid-September. He also said Khan wants to show “ to be an annual tradition as the biggest TV of the year.”

William Regal told talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy he was planning to sign Daniel Garcia, Ricky Starks and Wheeler Yuta to NXT before WWE “changed directive”.

