Okada’s gonna be a dad!

Exciting news for IWGP World Heavyweight champion and New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s current Ace Kazuchika Okada. He and his wife, singer and actress Suzuko Mimori, are expecting their first child this August!

Yahoo! Japan had the story, and from what we can tell via Google translate, the couple seem very excited. The pregnancy is described as “long awaited” for the pair, who married in 2019.

The Rainmaker (or I guess we should call him the Babymaker... ba-dum-tssh) is still focused on defending his title against Jay White at Dominion, and seems to be planning on taking part in the G1 Climax tournament after that, even though the latter will take place in August when Mimori is due. But he does say that taking time off is possibility.

Which could be a blow to New Japan as they head into a busy summer stretch that not only includes those events, but their first ever co-promoted show with AEW, June’s Forbidden Door.

We’ll worry about wrestling later. For now, congrats to Okada & Mimori! You can’t tell me these two big kids-at-heart won’t make great parents...