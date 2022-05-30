Ric Flair’s Last Match was a quick sellout

There’s valid reasons to not be excited for Ric Flair’s Last Match, happening SummerSlam weekend in Nashville — namely that Flair is 73 years old with a recent history of major health problems. But the Nature Boy says he’s “good to go”, and that’s good enough for hundreds of folks who were excited enough to snatch up tickets for Sun., July 31 show as soon as they went out sale.

Starrcast, who’s promoting the show under the old Jim Crockett Promotions banner that’s associated with many of Flair’s legendary moments, reported the show was a quick sellout after tickets went on sale last Friday.

It’s not clear how many tickets were available. The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. lists the Fairgrounds Arena as having a “reception capacity” of 739, so even if the space is configured differently, we’re not talking about Nissan Stadium.

Still, it’s an accomplishment considering the above concerns, and that Flair’s match hasn’t been finalized (Ricky Steamboat said he turned down the chance to team with Rock ‘n’ Roll Express against Naitch & FTR, and Flair disputed a report Hulk Hogan would join Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson as his opponents). Tony Schiavone and David Crockett will call the match, and whatever else ends up on the card.

You can still order the show on Fite, if you’re so inclined.