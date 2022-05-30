Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Fightful Select says there was at least one talent who was told MJF was trying to leave Las Vegas before Double or Nothing before word broke of the flight booking. Others weren’t aware of any issue until news of said flight booking got out.

More on MJF from Fightful: the exact date of his contract coming up is Jan. 1, 2024, and he has felt like he’s outperformed the contract he has, which has led to all the tension of late.

Andrew Zarian claimed on the “We’re Live, PAL” show that there were questions internally within WWE regarding Stephanie McMahon’s abilities as an executive before she took her leave of absence.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez said Tony Khan’s tweet about Money in the Bank moving locations had people in WWE “furious.”

Alvarez also said the attitude within AEW has largely changed in the sense that more and more wrestlers are willing to make the jump to WWE after seeing how Cody Rhodes has been handled.

