- WWE is saving Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre “for quote ‘a bigger show than this one’ because this one [WrestleMania Backlash] is whatever,” per Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer. There are three stadium shows on the WWE schedule this summer.
- On another edition of WOR, Meltzer reported that Dakota Kai’s release came after WWE determined she didn’t fit their vision for women’s wrestling: “The decision had been made after several tryouts that they didn’t see Dakota Kai as main roster material.”
- Stu Grayson was removed from the AEW roster page, and Wrestling Observer notes “when people are removed, they are basically gone. The site also says “word going around is that his contract expired and the two sides didn’t come to terms on a new deal.”
- After Dark Side of the Ring wasn’t listed on VICE TV’s 2022-2023 programming slate, rumors went around the show was cancelled. However, VICE tweeted they are “as committed as ever” to the show & franchise.
- Wrestling Observer Newsletter says Dark Side creators Evan Husney & Jason Eisener are working on the Dwayne Johnson produced series Jim Ross recently mentioned. That project covering pro wrestling’s territories is also for VICE.
