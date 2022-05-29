Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 7 results & Week 8 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place May 22-28 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, New Japan’s Best of the Super Juniors shows, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Tell em bout all that silver, Uce!

Making history helped The Bloodline duo outpace a trio of All Eliters, led by an Anxious Millennial Cowboy.

After that it was a pair of guys who impressed: one by advancing in The Owen, another by making a statement in a loss by taking the champ to the limit.

Speaking of statements, two WWE(?) women made noise in our last vote with theirs despite not being on television during the eligibility period.

Then it was back to AEW and a guy who’s gotten super over, a woman who seems to be on her way there, and a dude who’s achieved that status for life.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 7

1. Jey Uso

2. Jimmy Uso

3. Hangman Page

4. Kyle O’Reilly

5. Konosuke Takeshita

6. Sasha Banks

7. Naomi

8. Wardlow

9. Kris Statlander

10. CM Punk

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where we’ve got a pair of Bret Hart fans tied at the top again, and a guy who doesn’t want to see any mastubatory matches about the Hitman jumps into the Top Ten not far behind them...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending May 21

1. (tie) Dax Harwood - 23

1. (tie) CM Punk - 23

3. Wardlow - 23

4. Hangman Page - 17

5. Wheeler Yuta - 16

6. Cash Wheeler - 14

7. Samoa Joe - 13

8. Josh Alexander - 11.5

9. (tie) Darby Allin - 11

9. (tie) Jon Moxley - 11

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.