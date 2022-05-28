Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- Sasha Banks and Naomi’s indefinite suspensions are without pay, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. With their merchandise also pulled from WWE Shop, the pair won’t earn much, if anything, until the situation is resolved. This was done to “send a message to the locker room,” according to people close to the situation.
- WWE’s Money in the Bank plans are said to be ‘up in the air’ after the July 2 show was moved to a smaller venue and several big names were removed from advertising.
- Even though MACE and Mansoor were aligned with Max Dupri in dark segments as part of his male modeling agency, WrestlingNews.co was told that Vince McMahon has changed his mind about them. MACE and Mansoor will no longer be part of Dupri’s stable.
- The Observer Newsletter reports Colt Cabana recently re-signed with AEW. It’s a move the Young Bucks pushed for. Cabana is “earmarked for the ROH group if and when that starts,” a move that could be due to his heat with CM Punk.
- Jeff Jarrett is back in the WWE fold, per PW Insider. Their sources say he starts next week as a “high level executive” and will essentially be “taking over live events.”
