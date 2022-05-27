Zelina Vega reportedly recovering from an in-ring injury that required surgery

First ever Queen of the Ring and former WWE Women’s Tag Team champion Zelina Vega hasn’t been on television this month. Last we saw her was when she & her on-again off-again partner Carmella got involved in Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s title match against Sonya Deville on April 25, and Vega hasn’t wrestled since facing Belair two weeks before that.

A report from PWInsider reveals why, even if it’s light on details. Zelina apparently suffered an unspecified in-ring injury that required surgery. While it’s not clear when the injury or surgery occurred, the site notes she’s expected to be out another 6-8 weeks.

That could cost the Queen a push, as Insider says there’s been talk of one: “sources have noted her willingness to do what was requested of her and her hard work has been noticed behind the scenes.”

It also costs WWE a tag team at a time when they’re supposed to be holding a tournament to determine champions after Sasha Banks & Naomi’s walkout.