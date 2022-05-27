Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- A WWE source told Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian that the brand split is not ending, but the current plan is to have wrestlers cross over between Raw and SmackDown “depending on storylines.”
- Someone high up in WWE expressed doubt to Zarian about Stephanie McMahon’s ability to fulfill her obligations in certain aspects of her executive job, particularly when it comes to advertising and sponsorship.
- Pioneer Press reports that Raw draft pick Gable Steveson is considering wrestling one more year in college before joining WWE full time.
- Following up on the news of Sting missing Double or Nothing, Fightful mentioned that AEW is considering an angle on tonight’s Rampage that will set up a singles match between Darby Allin and Kyle O’Reilly for the pay-per-view on Sunday.
- According to ESPN, YouTube star Jake Paul is trying to book former NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis in a boxing fight in August against “a former heavyweight WWE star.”
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...