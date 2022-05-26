Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- WWE will soon announce they’re moving Money in the Bank from Allegiant Stadium to MGM Grand Garden Arena due to poor ticket sales, at least according to Brad Shepard.
- NXT aired a teaser for the debut for a new character named “Giovanni Vinci”. It’s believed that will be a repackaged Fabian Aichner.
- Killer Kross was in talks with AEW to be Wardlow’s mystery opponent on the May 4 Dynamite, per Fightful Select. Kross declined because Scarlett wouldn’t be involved and he was worried his AEW debut would be too similar to his first appearance on Raw. The two parties are said to be on good terms.
- Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported Kenny Omega is currently recovering from hernia surgery, and PW Insider said he’s been working behind the scenes at AEW television tapings this month. Neither outlet had a timeframe for his return to the ring.
- After fellow promoter & wrestler Mikey Gordon (aka “Dirty” Ron McDonald) alleged he helped fake COVID documentation for GCW shows during the height of the pandemic, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale declined to provide Fightful with a comment on the advice of his lawyers. Several wrestlers, including Joey Janela, Tony Deppen & Jordan Oliver, refuted Gordon’s story.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...