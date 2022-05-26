Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

BLP Always Bet on Black (Label Pro) (May 27, 11 pm PT)

Nick Wayne vs. Titus Alexander Jordan Oliver vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor Crash Jaxon vs. Keita Murray vs. Kobe Durst vs. the Rotation Karl Fredericks & Yuya Uemura vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) Kevin Blackwood vs. Shazza McKenzie Cole Radrick vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Dan “the Dad” Adams vs. Dark Sheik Billie Starkz vs. EFFY Joey Janela vs. Super Crazy Anthony Greene vs. Davey Richards

Black Label Pro are running one of three shows coming at you from Las Vegas clustered around Double or Nothing under the Full Tilt label that we’re featuring in Sermon this week, and they are in fine form with this one, folks! Dad tastes a little of Sheik’s magicks, the Bad Boy faces an ECW legend, the Retrosexual meets Sleazy Davey and more!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

REVOLVER Vegas Vacation (May 28, 4 pm PT)

Dan “the Dad” Adams vs. EFFY Crash Jaxon vs. Willie Mack Matt Cardona (c) vs. Rich Swann (Impact Digital Media Championship) Anthony Greene vs. ASF vs. Blake Christian vs. Gringo Loco vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Nick Wayne (Sudden Death Scramble Match) Billie Starkz vs. Shazza McKenzie Alex Colon vs. Jimmy Jacobs (Vegas Street Fight) Josh Alexander vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Kenny King vs. Trey Miguel (c) (PWR Remix Championship) Chris Bey vs. JT Dunn (c) (PWR Championship)

Full Tilt weekend rolls on as Wrestling Revolver take a little vacation, but there’s no vacation from exciting action when you’ve got Jimmy Jacobs pulling out the spike, baby!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

GCW Downward Spiral (May 28, 8 pm PT)

EFFY vs. Kevin Blackwood Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch vs. Drew Parker & Rina Yamashita ASF & Gringo Loco vs. Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne Chris Bey vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Blake Christian vs. Matt Cardona Joey Janela vs. Johnny Game Changer

And our little slice of Full Tilt weekend concludes with this offering from GCW! AEW’s highest profile dropout takes on one of their newest jokers and more!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Limitless Actin’ Up (May 28, 7:30 pm ET)

Brad Cashew vs. Dezmond Cole (University Rules Match) Prestigious (BRG & Mac Daniels) vs. Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) SLADE vs. Steve Manders (Anything Goes Match) ARTE (Aaron Rourke, AVA, & Ricky Smokes) vs. MSP (Aiden Aggro & Danger Kid) & ??? Jody Threat vs. LuFisto Rickey Shane Page vs. Rip Byson “Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin vs. Jake Something Alec Price (c) vs. Lince Dorado (Limitless World Championship)

Limitless are back and streaming live this time baby! MSP in trios action with a MYSTERY PARTNER, SLADE and Manders going to war, and in your main event, the Golden Lynx challenges for the title!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Prestige Roseland III (May 28-29)

—Night One (May 28, 7 pm PT)—

AKIRA vs. Drexl vs. MV Young vs. Sonico Ethan HD vs. Scotty 2 Hotty Jack Evans vs. Rey Horus Taya Valkyrie vs. Willow Nightingale Maki Itoh (c) vs. Mia Yim (TJPW International Princess Championship) Biff Busick vs. Jacob Fatu Masha Slamovich vs. Miyu Yamashita C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) (c) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (Prestige Tag Team Championship) Alex Shelley vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

—Night Two (May 29, 7 pm PT)—

Jack Evans vs. Jaiden Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) & MV Young vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Sonico AKIRA vs. Drexl (Rose City Deathmatch) Masha Slamovich vs. Taya Valkyrie Maki Itoh vs. Miyu Yamashita Jacob Fatu vs. Scotty 2 Hotty Jeff Cobb vs. Rey Horus Alex Shelley (c) vs. Bandido (Prestige Championship)

Prestige are returning to the historic Roseland Ballroom and they are pulling out all the stops! Look at these stars, baby— Evans, Itoh, Yamashita, Valkyrie, Cobb, Bandido, Scotty 2 Hotty?! Can’t miss action!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

SHP Luv is Rage (May 29, 4 pm ET)

Bojack vs. Diego Hill vs. Duncan Aleem vs. Jay Malachi vs. Kit Osbourne vs. Razerwyng vs. Rocket vs. ??? (Crazy 8 Match) Jacob Tarasso vs. Terra Calaway (c) (ISW King of Crazy Championship) Bam Sullivan vs. Conor Claxton Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross vs. Ella Envy & Jackson Drake Austin Luke & Frank Bonetti vs. Dyln McKay & Ryan Radix Brandon Kirk vs. Ruckus Reid Walker vs. Steve Sanders Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon vs. Tim Donst (Deathmatch) Colby Corino vs. Matt Tremont (House of Pain Deathmatch)

Last but not least, Sean Henderson presents some bigtime violence for us! Calaway defends the King of Crazy, Tim by god Donst is in action, and Corino enters the House of Pain with the legend Matt Tremont, plus a whole bunch of east coast up and comers to find a few new favorites in the mix!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Masha Slamovich vs. Matt Makowski

Starting off hot with some of Beyond Wrestling’s trademark mixed gender action, enjoy!

Glory Pro Massive Aggression

And what’s this we have here? It’s a full free show from the folks over at Glory Pro! Davey Richards vs. Eddie Kingston leaps out at me, but there’s a lot of good stuff here, check it out!

Kidd Bandit vs. Yuya Uemura

The protagonist of pro wrestling takes on a Young Lion in this tour de force battle of rising stars courtesy of Pandemonium Pro Wrestling, don’t miss it!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.