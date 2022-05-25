Aron Stevens retirement match added to NWA Alwayz Ready PPV

Aron Stevens, formerly known as Damien Sandow, is ready for his swan song as a professional wrestler. Stevens requested a contest against Trevor Murdoch for the NWA Alwayz Ready PPV on June 11, and it sure sounds like it is his retirement match.

Stevens released an official statement about the bout.

This match against Trevor Murdoch at #ALWAYZREADY, My Swan song as it were, not only marks the finale of an unparalleled wrestling career but the dawn of a new age. When I first left wrestling, the business experienced one of the biggest lulls in its history. Since returning, my presence has not only proven a blessing to fans everywhere but the entire industry has been better off because I was a part of it. After June 11th I will keep the wrestling fans, all staff, the competitors, and the entire industry in my thoughts and prayers going forward as they all proceed without me. Thank you.

Stevens’ message seems like it is the end of the road for his wrestling career in the ring, however, he’s one of those characters that I have to see it to believe it. Stevens is a master thespian, so this could be a ploy for his next great reinvention.

Stevens has never defeated Murdoch in singles action. Murdoch holds the edge with 3 wins and 1 draw, all in the NWA. Murdoch also won the NWA National Heavyweight Championship from Stevens. This should be a heck of a challenge for Stevens’ swan song.

Stevens seemed destined for stardom after winning Money in the Bank in 2013. Unfortunately, he went on to lose his cash-in to John Cena. Stevens had a resurgence as The Miz’s stunt double. That partnership earned tag team gold and two Slammy awards for Stevens. One for the LOL Moment of the Year in 2014 for shadowing Miz, and the other for Double-Cross of the Year in 2015 for eliminating Miz in the Andre the Giant battle royal at WrestleMania 31. WWE released Stevens in 2016.

Stevens ventured over to TNA/Impact Wrestling to win the Grand Championship. He left the business in 2017. Stevens returned to the ring in 2019 with the resurgence of the NWA to win the National Heavyweight Championship and hold tag team titles with JR Kratos.

The full card to date for Alwayz Ready includes:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Matt Cardona (c) vs. Nick Aldis

Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova

Do you believe Aron Stevens’ swan song match is truly the end?