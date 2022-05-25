Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

According to PW Insider, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes are all scheduled to be at SmackDown this coming Friday night.

To piggyback on that, Bryan Alvarez said on Wrestling Observer Live that while there isn’t anything official yet the brand split is “essentially done.”

Fightful Select says WWE cut a planned segment between Theory and Mustafa Ali, apparently due to time constraints. They note they were told creative plans are still in place for The Miz and Mustafa Ali on Raw.

Sports Gamers Online claims WWE really wanted Cody Rhodes to be included in the 2K22 video game but it was too late in the process for him to be added.

Speaking of Rhodes, his wife, Brandi, posted a tweet some are taking as a tease of a WWE return.

