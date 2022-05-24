Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- The decision to unify the Raw & SmackDown Tag titles was a last minute one, per Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer. There was “no plan” for The Usos vs. RK-Bro beyond using the post-match beatdown to set Riddle & Randy Orton up as future Roman Reigns’ opponents.
- While he again noted there isn’t universal support for Sasha Banks & Naomi in the WWE locker room, PWTorch’s Wade Keller said there are members of the roster who “think this is a cool thing that they did. And they sort of wished that they had the guts to do something like that and take a stance.”
- On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez claimed NXT officials were told women from the brand will likely be used to fill out the WWE Tag Team Championship Tournament.
- Nick Khan is working with several of WWE’s partners in Stephanie McMahon’s absence, but PW Insider’s sources believe the company will eventually “bring someone in to handle Brand Management on an Executive level full-time.”
- Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti vs. Paige VanZant and either Ethan Page or Scorpio Sky is “internally listed” for Double or Nothing, according to Meltzer. The former UFC star has been training with Gangrel in Florida.
