Will Ospreay sidelined with serious kidney infection

Revolution Pro Wrestling’s Undisputed British Heavyweight champion Will Ospreay was scheduled to face Minoru Suzuki on Sun., May 22’s Epic Encounter show at London’s York Hall, but the promotion announced he would not be able to appear.

From RevPro’s announcement:

On Thursday he had come down with what was thought to be food poisoning and it was assumed he would be good to go, come show time. However as time went on, he got progressively worse to the extent he was rushed to A&E [Accident & Emergency, or how the Brits say “ER”] and after an examination, he has today been diagnosed with a Kidney infection.

Ospreay also tweeted an apology/explanation, stating that the kidney infection resulted in a fever of 104° Fahrenheit:

I honestly can’t tell you how gutted I am to be missing Rev Pro.



I’ve a temperate of 40 degree, I can’t stand up without feeling the need to faint, I’m sweating then cold straight away.



Friday night I had my bloods taken to find out I have a serious kidney infection.



Sorry — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) May 21, 2022

In Sunday’s “Daily Update” on Wrestling Observer’s website, Dave Meltzer wrote of Ospreay’s situation:

“It’s serious business and until the infection clears we won’t have an estimate of when he can return to the ring, but what he has is no joke. Ospreay said he was as miserable as he’s ever been, that he can’t stand without without feeling he was about to faint, and gets bad sweats as well as bad chills.”

The Aerial Assassin last wrestled at New Japan’s US taping in Philadelphia on Sun., May 15, one night after competing in Capital Collision’s main event. His NJPW storyline (of being consistently screwed over) continued at that PPV event, and the 29 year old seems poised for a big push through this summer at Forbidden Door and the G1 Climax tournament — health permitting, of course.

Ospreay also recently has a bout with COVID, and last year teased retirement due to spinal issues.