Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Sasha Banks was upset earlier this year when Ronda Rousey was given a WrestleMania title match WWE had planned for her and she was pushed down the card to the women’s tag team titles as a concession.

Meanwhile, WrestleVotes claims that after talking to some folks they believe the whole Sasha Banks/Naomi situation is “going to get worse before it gets any better.”

Ringside News is now claiming they were told Sasha Banks has alienated everyone backstage, and there is apparently a belief among “many people” that she manipulated Naomi into walking out with her.

For whatever it’s worth, PW Insider says they believe “there is a lot more to” Stephanie McMahon taking time away from WWE than anyone knows right now.

The opening of SmackDown this week was originally set to feature Sami Zayn, says Fightful Select, but obviously that didn’t end up being the case.

