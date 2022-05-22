NWA Roundup: Homicide, Allysin Kay & Marti Belle championship defenses, more!

The National Wrestling Alliance had a busy week with two title fights, Mickie James in action, and one more bout added to the Alwayz Ready PPV.

The Hex defended the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship on the latest episode of NWA Powerrr.

Champions Allysin Kay & Marti Belle competed against challengers Kenzie Paige & Madi Wrenkowski. Paige wasn’t so keen on using cheat tactics, like when Wrenkowski spritzed hairspray into Belle’s eyes. The Hex ran wild once Kay got the hot tag. They aimed to win on their teamwork finisher, but Wrenkowski pulled Belle out of the ring. Madi slid in a chair, however, Paige was hesitant to use it. Kay capitalized on the indecision to score a roll-up victory for the Hex to retain.

Mickie James wrestled Natalia Markova in the main event. Taryn Terrell was ringside to support the Russian.

James schooled Markova early with a Thesz press and a neckbreaker. Markova gained steam on a cutter and a sleeper. James escaped the choke by picking up Markova for a backpack slam. James was back on top for a flying Thesz press. When James went for a DDT, Markova countered into a facebuster. James wouldn’t be held down for long. She unloaded a flurry of kicks and a tornado DDT for victory.

In other action on Powerrr, Colby Corino defeated AJ Cazana via flying double stomp to the spine. The End & Jax Dane won a Team War elimination trios contest over The Ill Begotten and Gold Rushhh. Parrow pinned Rush Freeman on a sitdown shoulderbreaker for the win. On the promo tip, Pope tried to talk sense to steaming Trevor Murdoch. Pope advised him to refocus, recommit, and reclaim the worlds title for the people. Murdoch exited without speaking. The Briscoes previously lost to La Rebelion in a tag title bout, but they are still coming to win the belts.

The latest episode of NWA USA featured Homicide defending the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

Homicide opened the show against BLK JEEZ. The champion dug deep to retain in a competitive affair. JEEZ was hit with the Three Amigos suplex train. Homicide slapped on the Boston crab, but JEEZ was able to reach the ropes for a break. When Homicide went to finish with the Cop Killa, JEEZ countered out for a sneaky flatliner. 1, 2, Homicide kicked out to continue the fight. In the end, the champ blocked a monkey flip to connect on a creative cutter pulling JEEZ down from the top turnbuckle. That move sealed the deal for Homicide. Entertaining match to watch for Homicide fans.

In other action, Brett Buffshay & Rodney Mack defeated The Ill Begotten via submission from Mack. Teammates Sal the Pal and Gaagz The Gymp wrestled each other as punishment from Father James Mitchell. After Sal hit a handspring stunner, he sat in the center of the ring. Gaagz grabbed Sal from behind for a reverse guillotine choke to win the match between weirdo characters.

Also during NWA USA, Nick Aldis cut a babyface promo rallying the fans to support him against Matt Cardona. Aldis has a date against Cardona for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at the Alwayz Ready PPV on June 11. Aldis wants a steel cage stipulation to prevent interference. Cardona wants the bout to be a deathmatch. Billy Corgan has not yet publicly declared the official stipulation for a fair and impartial solution.

⚡️”Billy Corgan is a promoter. He gives the people what they want. And it sounds like what they want is for me to rip you limb from limb from inside a steel cage!” https://t.co/nuNjHqNehz@TheMattCardona @RealNickAldis#alwayzready #prowrestling #knoxville pic.twitter.com/EXnnLu6xCI — NWA (@nwa) May 21, 2022

The NWA announced one more bout for the PPV. In addition to six title fights, a three-way tag contest with a mystery partner was added. Ricky Morton will team with his son Kerry Morton against The Fixers and a third squad of AJ Cazana with a surprise teammate.